Outpost in-charge sent to Police Lines over busting of trafficking racket in UP's Mathura

Mathura (UP), Aug 24 (PTI) A police outpost in-charge has been sent to the Police Lines in connection with the busting of a trafficking racket in the Krishna Nagar area of this Uttar Pradesh district, an official said on Sunday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Mathura, Shlok Kumar said Krishna Nagar police outpost in-charge Kushal Pal Singh was sent to the Police Lines on Saturday for alleged negligence in duty.

A trafficking racket operating from Krishna Nagar was busted on Friday with the arrest of four people during raids at two spas, police said.

According to police, 15 women were rescued during the raids.

The SSP said the police outpost in-charge has been sent to the police lines as the illegal activity was going on in his area.

Circle Officer (City) Aashna Chaudhary said four men arrested along with brokers were presented before a magistrate on Saturday and sent to jail. She said all the girls detained from the centres have been released after they were made witnesses.

The officer said four men from of Agra -- Jitendra Tomar, Ashok Tomar, Jeetu alias Jitendra Rathore and Kanhaiya -- were running the Bloom Thai Spa Centre and Salon in partnership. Pankaj Kapoor and Arman from Delhi were running the Heaven Spa together. Both the spas have been seized and action is being taken against their owners on the charge of conducting immoral activities.

"Four persons were arrested and 15 women rescued from the premises. Physical evidence and records collected from the spot suggest that the centres were involved in immoral trafficking," Chaudhary said.

Police also seized Rs 15,000 in cash and 29 mobile phones from both the spas. PTI COR NAV RC