Outrage after devotee throws cash in front of idol in Himachal temple; inquiry ordered

Hamirpur (HP), Apr 10 (PTI) Inquiry orders have been issued after a devotee at a temple in Hamirpur district’s Deotsidh town allegedly threw foreign currency notes in front of deity Baba Balak Nath's idol. A purported video of the incident, which took place at Baba Balak Nath temple on Wednesday, is circulating on social media.

Hamirpur Deputy Commissioner Amarjeet Singh on Thursday ordered Barsar sub-divisional magistrate to conduct an inquiry into the incident. Normally, cash is either put in a container kept in front of the cave or given to the priests on duty. However, this devotee, who reportedly was not from the state, allegedly chose to do otherwise, drawing the ire of the people around, who are demanding punitive action against the person.

Baba Balak Nath is considered the incarnation of Lord Kartikeya, the son of Lord Shiva. The temple is reportedly visited by about 75-80 lakh pilgrims every year. One note even fell on the burning lamp, which created a fire-like situation, but the alert priest removed the note immediately, temple sources said.

This incident has raised a serious issue of violation of religious conduct and decorum on the temple premises, which caused the devotees to be angry, one of the eyewitnesses said. Temple Trust Chairman and Hamirpur DC Amarjit Singh said that it is sad that such an incident took place and added that instructions have already been issued to maintain decorum in the temple.