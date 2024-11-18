Outraged over nilgai destroying crops, farmers' outfits seek MP govt nod to kill them

Indore, Nov 18 (PTI) Expressing anger over the destruction of Rabi crops by nilgai in western Madhya Pradesh, two outfits representing farmers sought nod from the state government to kill them.

Nilgai is the largest antelope in Asia and is mainly diurnal (active during the day).

However, an animal welfare organisation opposed this demand and said non-violent options should be adopted to keep nilgai away from agricultural fields.

"Farmers of Indore and other districts of western Madhya Pradesh are distressed by nilgai. They are destroying wheat, gram, potatoes, peas, garlic, onion and other crops. Farmers are helpless. The state government should allow farmers to kill nilgai to protect their crops," Bablu Jadhav, president of Bharatiya Kisan Mazdoor Sena, told PTI.

"Farmers are up all night guarding their fields. These animals completely eat up the tur (pigeon pea) crop. Many farmers have found it appropriate to sow other crops instead," he added.

Ram Swaroop Mantri, convener of the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha in Malwa-Nimar region of western Madhya Pradesh, also supported the demand and warned of a mass movement if the state government does not provide relief from this menace.

Indore Forest Divisional Officer (DFO) MS Solanki said he has not received any formal letter from the farmers regarding this demand to kill nilgai.

"On receiving any such letter, it will be sent to the Forest Department's headquarters in Bhopal to seek guidance," he added.

Meanwhile, animal welfare organization 'People for Animals' has objected to the demand.

"Due to the shrinking forest area, nilgai are moving towards human settlements. In such a situation, killing them or causing any harm to them would be completely wrong." said Priyanshu Jain, president of the organisation's Indore unit.

To keep nilgai away from their fields, farmers should play loud music or burst crackers, Jain added. PTI HWP ADU BNM