Outreach: EC holds nearly 5,000 meetings with political representatives at different levels

New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) Seeking to resolve the issues of political parties, the Election Commission has held nearly 5,000 meetings with their representatives at different levels across the country.

In a span of 25 days, a total of 4,719 meetings were held, including 40 by state chief electoral officers (CEOs), 800 by district election officers, and 3,879 by electoral registration officers.

The process involved engagements with over 28,000 representatives of political parties nationwide, the Election Commission (EC) said on Tuesday.

The decision to hold the meetings was taken at a recent conference of CEOs held here.

The engagements were aimed to resolve any pending issues by the concerned competent authority at different levels.

An action taken report has been sought from all the states for further assessment. Any issue, if unresolved within the existing legal framework, will be taken up by the poll panel. PTI NAB ARI