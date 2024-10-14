Outreach programmes held for fishing sector in Maharashtra

Thane, Oct 14 (PTI) The Vaikunth Mehta National Institute of Cooperative Management and ICAR-Central Institute of Fisheries Education (CIFE) conducted a series of outreach programmes for the fisheries sector, an official said on Monday.

During the programmes held between October 11 and 13, discussions were held with SC/ST community members, youth and women in fisheries cooperatives across Thane, Palghar, Raigad and Mumbai, he said.

"Participants learned about key government initiatives, including Mastya Sampadha Yojana and Fisheries & Aquaculture Infrastructure Development Fund, aimed at strengthening the fishing sector," he added. PTI COR BNM