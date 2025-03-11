'Outsiders' on land-buying spree in Goa, claims RGP

Panaji, Mar 11 (PTI) The Revolutionary Goans Party (RGP) on Tuesday alleged that land in Goa was being sold rampantly to people from other states, causing the prices to skyrocket and making it unaffordable for locals.

Addressing a press conference here, RGP MLA Viresh Borkar and the party's president, Manoj Parab, urged legislators to voice their stand on the issue and their plans to save land in the coastal state.

"While Goans can't afford land in their state, people from Delhi are on a spree to purchase properties here. This has also resulted in large-scale conversions of land. We need a law to save our land," Borkar said.

The MLA from St. Andre constituency in North Goa pointed out that he had tabled the "Goa Land Protection and Conservation Bill" on the floor of the House during an assembly session, but none of the political parties supported it.

"They don't support such a Bill because their parties' high commands are in Delhi. They will never support such a Bill. Ours is a Goa-based party, which is why the state's interest is paramount for us," he said.

Borkar said all MLAs should make their stand clear about their plan to save Goa's land from being sold to outsiders, "especially Delhites".

"Uncontrolled land conversions are happening. Nothing is being done to save Goa's identity," he said.

Parab said that all political parties are silent on the rampant sale of land.

"We are the only political party speaking against it and will remain firm to protect the state's identity," he said. PTI RPS ARU