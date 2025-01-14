Outsourced TTD staff arrested for stealing gold offerings from Tirumala temple

Tirupati, Jan 14 (PTI) A 40-year-old outsourced employee of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) was arrested from Lord Venkateswara Swamy's temple here for allegedly stealing over half a kg of gold received from devotees as offerings to the deity, said a police official on Tuesday.

Police arrested V Penchalayya for allegedly stealing 650 grams of gold worth Rs 46 lakh in the form of biscuits and jewellery over 10 to 15 times in the past one year, said the official.

"Penchalayya used to work in Parakamani, where offerings to the deity are sorted and he indulged in stealing gold offered to the deity," the official told PTI.

At Parakamani, offerings such as cash, gold, jewellery and others are sorted. Cash is deposited in a bank while other valuables are safeguarded.

According to the police, Penchalayya, who was working in Parakmani over the past two years, was caught while trying to steal a gold biscuit by slipping it into a vehicle and was arrested on January 12 and sent to remand on Monday.

He was arrested under BNS Section 316 (5) for criminal breach of trust, the official added. PTI STH KH