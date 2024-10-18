Outstation voters will be paid money online if they travel to constituency for voting: Sena MLA

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Oct 18 (PTI) A video of Shiv Sena MLA Santosh Bangar's speech has gone viral in which he is purportedly heard saying that voters from his constituency staying outstation would be paid money online if they travel to their native place for voting.

Bangar, who belongs to the ruling Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, represents the Kalamnuri assembly seat in Hingoli district.

The video of his speech has gone viral on social media and has been shared by some regional news channels. However, when and where he made the comment could not be known. PTI could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

In the video, he said, "The list of those (voters) who are out of station should be submitted to us in the next 2-3 days. Ask them to hire vehicles and they should get what they want. Everything will be made available to them including 'PhonePe' (online payment app). Tell them that they are coming for us. The voters staying outside should come to our village." Bangar was elected as an MLA of the undivided Shiv Sena in 2019. After the party's division, he sided with CM Shinde.

When contacted, Hingoli collector Abhinav Goel told PTI, "I have not seen the video (of Bangar's speech) so far. But we have our teams and they are keeping a watch. We will examine the video and take action if it is necessary." PTI AW NP