Over 1 crore OPD tokens generated using ABHA-based scan and share service: National Health Authority

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) The National Health Authority on Tuesday said more than one crore tokens for OPD registrations have been generated using Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA)-based scan and share service within one year of its implementation.

Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Jammu and Kashmir have emerged as the top-performing states in the implementation of this digital OPD registration service, it said.

The paperless service, launched in October last year under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM), allows patients to scan the QR code placed at the Out-Patient Department (OPD) registration counter and share their ABHA profile for instant registration.

This service is currently available in more than 2,600 health facilities across 419 districts of 33 states and Union Territories, the National Health Authority (NHA) said.

The scan and share service has seen rapid adoption by states and Union Territories in public health facilities to manage the queues at patient registration counters and offer better service experience to the patients.

Data from the ABDM public dashboard show maximum usage of the service at the AIIMS in the cities of Delhi, Bhopal and Raipur, the NHA stated, adding that nine out of the top 15 hospitals using this service are from Uttar Pradesh.

About the significance of such digital services, the NHA said, "ABDM aims to add ease and efficiency to healthcare delivery. The Scan and Share service at OPD counters is a simple technological intervention that is helping close to 1 lakh patients save time spent in hospital queues daily," it said.

"With an intention to alleviate the pain points of patients when they access health care services, we plan to extend this service to pharmacy counters and laboratories. It is our endeavour to leverage technology to assist old patients, pregnant ladies and other citizens when they access healthcare services," the NHA said.

The ABHA-based registrations would also help the patients to digitally access their prescriptions, pharmacy slips and diagnostic reports, it stated.

To further promote the adoption of the Scan and Share service by hospitals and the Digital Solution Companies offering their technology to the health facilities, NHA also offers incentives for Scan and Share transactions under ABDM's Digital Health Incentive Scheme. PTI PLB NSD NSD