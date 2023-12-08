Over 1 crore people have participated in Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra so far: Statement

New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) The government's mega outreach initiative 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' has witnessed participation of more than one crore citizens, according to an official statement on Friday.

Advertisment

Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 15, the yatra is aimed at ensuring that the government's welfare measures reach their intended beneficiaries.

The yatra has reached more than 36,000 gram panchayats and witnessed participation of more than one crore citizens by Thursday, the official statement said.

More than 37 lakh people participated in the yatra in Uttar Pradesh, followed by 12.07 lakh in Maharashtra, 11.58 lakh in Gujarat and nine lakh people in Jammu and Kashmir.

Advertisment

The urban segment of the yatra has reached more than 700 locations and a total of 79 lakh individuals have taken the pledge to strive to make India a developed nation by 2047, the statement said.

A focal point of the yatra has been raising awareness about women-centric schemes, leading to over 46,000 beneficiaries enrolling for the PM Ujjwala scheme. Health camps organised as part of the yatra have screened 22 lakh individuals till date, according to the statement.

The campaign will culminate on January 25, 2024. PTI SKU SMN