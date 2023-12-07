Over 1 crore people visited Delhi zoo in 5 years: data

New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) Over one crore people have visited the National Zoological Park here in the last five years, according to official data.

The zoo was closed to visitors from 2020-21 when Covid-19 forced the government to impose a lockdown.

The data shared by the zoo stated that 20.46 lakh people visited the park in 2022-2023, leading to a revenue generation of Rs 15.34 crore.

In 2017-18, more than 27 lakh people visited the zoo, the footfall was 27.12 lakh in 2018-19, 21.47 lakh in 2019-20, and 5.66 lakh in 2021-22, the statement said.

During a revision of the entry fee in 2021-22, the fare for all categories was increased by 100 per cent.

Earlier, the price for the tickets for adults was Rs 40, Rs 20 for senior citizens, Rs 20 for children with height under 3-5 ft and free for children measuring below 3 ft.

In the revised list, a ticket for adults, senior citizens and children aged 5-12 years is now available for Rs 40, while it is free for children below 5 years, the data showed.

The ticket price for foreigners is Rs 400 for adults, Rs 200 for children (5-12 years), while earlier it was Rs 200 for adults and Rs 100 for children (5-12 years), it stated.

The visitors from SAARC countries can take an adult ticket for Rs 200 and a ticket for children (5-12 years) costs Rs 100, the data showed.

The visitors now can take their still cameras for free which earlier cost them Rs 50. Earlier, amateurs with video cameras used to pay Rs 200 but now it is free for them.

The zoo did not change its fee of Rs 2,000 for documentaries, while it has gone up from Rs 20,000 to Rs 50,000 for feature films, it stated.

The zoo had recently said it will have the facility to accept international Master and Visa cards for foreign tourists.

Akanksha Mahajan, director of the National Zoological Park, had said this facility will attract more foreigners to come to the zoo.

"We have seen that the foreign nationals who visit the zoo without tourist guides face difficulty while making payment at the ticket counters and later turn back. Most of the foreign tourists come to the national capital during winter and we want them to visit the zoo as well. So we have asked the bank officials concerned to update the facility so that tourists having international Visa or Master cards can use it to buy the tickets," Mahajan had said. PTI NIT RPA