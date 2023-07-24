Over 1 lakh hand prints obtained in world record campaign against drug abuse

Shimla, July 24 (PTI) In a world record campaign against drug abuse, over one lakh hand impressions have been obtained online by a non-profitable trust here.

As a symbolic oath to promote a drug-free society, the Kalgidhar Trust with combined efforts of its 120 Akal Academies, Eternal University, and two Akal drug de-addiction centres collected over 1 lakh hand prints, a release issued here on Monday said.

"After entering its name in Limca Book of Records in 2019 and World Book of Records, UK in 2020, this year the Kalgidhar Trust once again achieved another significant record by obtaining one lakh hand impressions as a symbolic oath," the statement said.

The initiative was launched on June 26 on the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

Davinder Singh, Kalgidhar Trust president, said 80 per cent of the collected hand prints were submitted by children in the age group of 5-15 years.

Several teams of the trust ventured into remote areas of Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh, ensuring a widespread participation in the initiative, the statement said.

The Kalgidhar Trust Baru Sahib will be awarded a certificate by the World Book of Records, UK, for achieving this feat, it added.

The World Book of Records catalogs and verifies extraordinary records across the world with authentic certification in United Kingdom and Europe. PTI BPL RPA