Over 1 lakh jobs given during 15 months of BJP govt in Odisha: CM

Bhubaneswar, Sep 15 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday claimed that over 1 lakh jobs in both government and private sectors have been given during the 15 months of BJP dispensation in the state.

Addressing the 11th 'Nijukti Mela' (appointment fair) here, Majhi said 30,032 people got government jobs and 77,894 got private jobs during the period.

"During the span of 15 months, as many as 1,07,926 people have been given employment. We have done it as promised," Majhi said.

He said another 40,000 people will get jobs in the government sector and around 56,000 people in the private sector by June 2026.

"In the first two years, 65,000 people will get jobs in the government sector," he said.

As many as 1,686 people were appointed in seven departments, including Agriculture & Farmers' Empowerment, Finance, Water Resources, Law, Fisheries and Animal Resources, Health and Family Welfare and Skill Development and Technical Education, during the appointment fair.

Of the total 1,686 selected candidates, the Health and Family Welfare Department had the highest appointments at 982, followed by the Water Resources Department at 413 and Skill Development and Technical Education Department at 136.

Similarly, 61 were recruited in the Finance Department, 37 in Law Department, 34 in Agriculture & Farmers’ Empowerment Department and 23 in Fish and Livestock Department. PTI AAM AAM ACD