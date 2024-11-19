Over 1 lakh people click selfies outside public toilets in Indore on World Toilet Day

Indore, Nov 19 (PTI) In a unique campaign launched on World Toilet Day on Tuesday, more than one lakh people clicked selfies in front of toilets in India's cleanest city Indore, officials said.

The campaign titled "Toilet Super Spots" was launched by the Indore Municipal Corporation to encourage cleanliness and maintenance in over 700 public toilets and urinals in the city as well as indoor toilets in slums, officials said.

"Indore is the only city in the country which is guaranteeing cleanliness in public toilets, appealing to people to use them and clicking selfies outside if they are satisfied with the facilities," Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava said at the event organised under the campaign.

As many as 1,02,272 people clicked selfies using their mobile phones in front of toilets between 7 am and 9 pm, officials added.

Indore has topped the National Cleanliness Survey seven times in a row. PTI HWP MAS NSK