Over 1 lakh people treated in first seven days of SEBAASHRAY health initiative: Abhishek Banerjee

Kolkata, Jan 8 (PTI) Senior Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday said over one lakh people had received treatment in the first seven days of the SEBAASHRAY health outreach initiative in his Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency in West Bengal.

Advertisment

SEBAASHRAY, launched by Banerjee on January 2, aims to provide free healthcare services to over 23 lakh people in his constituency over the next 75 days.

In a post on X, the TMC national general secretary and Diamond Harbour MP expressed his excitement about the achievement, saying, "I am thrilled to announce that SEBAASHRAY has successfully served over 1 lakh people from a single AC on just the 7th DAY! This incredible feat would not have been possible without the relentless efforts of our doctors, nurses, volunteers, lab technicians, and everyone involved in the project..." The camps are being organised in 71 gram panchayats and 93 wards within Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency.

Banerjee's initiative has seen a large number of people receiving essential medical services, diagnostic tests, and treatment. PTI PNT MNB