Over 10 kanals of land attached under UAPA in J-K’s Ramban

Jammu, Apr 4 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday attached agricultural land measuring 10.18 kanals in Ramban district under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, an official said.

The attached properties, registered in the name of Mohd Sharief of Dalwah-Gool and Mohd Younis of Hara-Gool, are linked to an FIR filed last year, he said.

Earlier in February, police had attached 23.13 kanals of land belonging to five Hizbul Mujahideen operatives -- Saraj Din (48) of Sangaldan, Reyaz Ahmed (45) of Dalwah, Farooq Ahmed (46) of Banj Bhimdassa, and Mohd Ashraf (50) and Mushtaq Ahmed (47) of Moila -- in connection with the same case.

All of them are said to have crossed over to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) a few decades ago and have been operating from there. They were allegedly trying to sell the properties to fund terror activities, police said.

Terming the latest attachment of properties as a "significant move" in combating terrorism, the official said that 7.03 kanals of land belonged to Sharief at Dalwah village, while 3.15 kanals were in the name of Younis at Kalimasta Mohra Hara.

"The attached properties have been recorded in revenue records, and notices were served prohibiting their sale or transfer. The attachment was processed in the presence of an executive magistrate, ensuring full compliance with legal procedures," the official said.

He said police, in collaboration with other agencies, remain resolute in their mission to take a stringent measures against individuals and entities involved in activities threatening the sovereignty and integrity of the nation. PTI TAS TAS RUK RUK