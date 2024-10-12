Over 10 kg heroin recovered in Punjab's Amritsar

Chandigarh, Oct 12 (PTI) Punjab Police on Saturday said it has seized 10.40 kg heroin from a car near Sukhewala village in Amritsar.

However, the accused managed to flee, police said.

Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said the accused identified as Sukhraj Singh, the owner of the car and alleged supplier of the heroin consignment, managed to flee from the spot along with his accomplice in another car.

The police teams, however, impounded the car, containing the illicit drugs on the spot.

The DGP said following an intel-input about exchange of heroin consignment between occupants of the two cars, the police teams managed to locate both the vehicles stationed on the roadside near a fuel pump near Sukhewala village, Amritsar.

On seeing the police, both the accused managed to escape from the spot in another car, while leaving their other car stationed there, he added.

On checking of the car, the police teams recovered the heroin consignment, Rs 1,000 cash, photocopies of Aadhar Card and voter ID card of Sukhraj Singh from the vehicle.

Singh said the preliminary investigation suggests that the accused Sukhraj Singh was to deliver the heroin consignment.

Efforts are being made to identify his other associate, he added.

Raids are being conducted to nab both of the absconders. Further investigation is on to establish backward and forward linkages in this case, the DGP said.