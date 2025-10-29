Over 10 kg of raw opium seized in Manipur's Churachandpur district

Imphal/Churachandpur, Oct 29 (PTI) Security forces recovered over 10 kg of raw opium and apprehended three alleged peddlers during an operation launched along the India-Myanmar border in Manipur's Churachandpur district, police said on Wednesday.

The operation conducted by Assam Rifles at Behiang area on Tuesday led to the recovery of 10.78 kg of raw opium hidden in two two-wheelers, police said.

The three arrested persons are residents of Churachandpur district.

They were handed over to the police, and a case was registered. PTI COR NN