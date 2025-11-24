Over 10 lakh SIR forms found to be 'uncollectable' so far in West Bengal: CEO

Kolkata, Nov 24 (PTI) Over 10 lakh SIR enumeration forms have so far been identified as "uncollectable" in West Bengal, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Kumar Agarwal said on Monday.

These forms are "uncollectable" since the voters were either absentee, duplicate, dead or permanently shifted, he said.

"Collection and digitisation of 4.55 crore forms have been completed till 4 pm today. Out of this, 10.33 lakh forms are uncollectable. This is real-time data," Agarwal said, noting that 7.64 crore forms have been distributed in the state.

For now, the "uncollectable" forms represent 1.35 per cent of the total forms distributed, he said.

Agarwal hailed the role of the booth-level officers (BLOs) in the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, stating that they were the real heroes of the exercise.

He said many BLOs were working beyond office hours to reach voters and complete the formalities.

"BLOs are doing a commendable job. They are the real heroes of the SIR process. The process started on November 4, and within 20 days, they reached over 7 crore voters, which is not an easy task," he said.

More than 80,600 BLOs, along with around 8,000 supervisors, 3,000 Assistant Electoral Registration Officers and 294 Electoral Registration Officers, have been engaged for the SIR in the state.

Asked about internet issues being faced by BLOs, another election official said Wifi hubs have been set up for seamless connectivity.

"There are help desks in DM, ERO and BDO offices to help BLOs with data entry. Separate Wifi hubs have been set up wherever there are internet issues," he said. PTI SCH SOM