Over 10 mosques covered with tarpaulin in UP's Sambhal ahead of Holi; processions to be monitored

Sambhal (UP), Mar 2 (PTI) Authorities in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal have put in place elaborate security arrangements ahead of the Holi festival, with more than 10 mosques covered with tarpaulin sheets, officials said on Monday, adding that all processions will be monitored by drones.

Police conducted a flag march in the district as part of preventive measures to ensure peace and communal harmony, they said.

Superintendent of Police Krishan Kumar Vishnoi said security arrangements have been tightened across the district and sensitive locations, including 'Holika Dahan' sites, were inspected.

A total of 1,215 places have been identified for 'Holika Dahan' and 64 processions will be taken out, all under drone surveillance, he said, adding that three companies of the Provincial Armed Constabulary and around 200 recruit constables have been deployed.

The SP said more than 10 mosques were covered with tarpaulin sheets to prevent colour from being thrown on them and to ensure that no community's sentiments are hurt.

District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya said 27 teams have been constituted to oversee security arrangements. More than 1,000 people have been bound down and strict vigil is being maintained, he said. PTI COR ABN -- MNK MNK