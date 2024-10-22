Over 10 persons saved from drowning, 2 men caught for theft of tourists' valuables in Goa

Panaji, Oct 22 (PTI) More than 10 persons were rescued from drowning in the Arabian Sea in Goa over the last weekend while lifeguards also helped an injured French woman and a visitor from Delhi get medical aid, a state-appointed lifesaving agency said.

Two men was also caught while trying to steal valuable items of four tourists, including two from Russia, in the coastal state, which saw a rush of visitors to beaches during the weekend, it said.

Lifesavers rescued a 22-year-old man from Maharashtra and two local persons, aged 18 and 21, who were caught in a rip current while swimming in the sea off the Calangute beach in North Goa district, a spokesperson of the agency said on Monday.

Three other persons, including a 35-year-old man from Karnataka who was inebriated, were also saved from drowning in the waters off the Calangute beach, he said.

A 50-year-old Russian national caught in a rip current and a 30-year-old man who lost his balance due to the uneven nature of the seabed off the Candolim beach were also rescued and brought to the shore, he said.

In another operation, a 51-year-old Russian woman trapped in a rip current was rescued off the Morjim beach in North Goa by lifeguards who used a jet ski and a surfboard to bring her ashore, he said.

Another 27-year-old tourist from Maharashtra was in distress after his jet ski overturned in rough waves off the Baga beach, while a 35-year-old man from Hyderabad was caught in a rip current on the same beach. Both were later saved, the official said.

Lifeguards also helped a 56-year-old French woman who was attacked by stray cattle at the Palolem beach in South Goa district.

"She was unable to move on account of her injuries, because of which she was transferred to the rescue vehicle with the help of a spine-board and dispatched to the Canacona Health Centre for medical attention," he said.

In another incident, a man from Delhi walking on Anjuna beach in North Goa suffered a right toe cut with a broken glass.

After being administering first aid, lifesavers placed him on a spine board and sent him to a doctor, the official said.

At the Calangute beach, a lifeguard spotted a man attempting to steal a bag of two Russian tourists swimming nearby.

"He swiftly intervened, retrieved the bag and handed over the suspect to police," he said.

Another thief tried to run away after stealing mobile phones and cash from the bags of two tourists from Manipur who were enjoying a swim in the sea off the Calangute beach.

A lifesaver spotted him, retrieved the stolen articles and also caught the suspect, who was handed over to police, said the spokesperson of Drishti Mane agency. PTI RPS GK