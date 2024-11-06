Over 10 quintal opium poppy powder seized in Rajasthan, 1 held

Jaipur, Nov 6 (PTI) Over 10 quintals of opium poppy powder worth around Rs 1.5 crore was seized in Rajasthan’s Chittorgarh district along with the arrest of a man, police said on Wednesday.

District Superintendent of Police Sudhir Joshi Bijaipur Police Station and a special police team had put a barricade on the Palcha intersection on Tuesday night.

During this, a car coming at a high speed collided with the barricade and its driver got down and ran away.

A pickup vehicle was coming behind the car in which three people were seen sitting. Seeing the police, the driver and the person sitting on the passenger seat got down and started running. When the constables chased them, one of the accused fired at the police with a pistol and a 12-bore gun, the police said.

The two men managed to flee in the forest. Meanwhile, Lal Singh Rajput, who was sitting in the pickup was caught by the police, they said.

Rajput identified two of the accused as Uday Lal Gurjar and Bhanwar Nayak, they said.

When the police searched the pickup, 10.40 quintals of illegal opium poppy powder was found in 55 plastic sacks kept in it.

Eleven live cartridges of 12 bore guns were also found, the police said. PTI AG NB NB