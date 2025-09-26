Over 10 quintals of poppy husk worth Rs 1.6 crore seized in Rajasthan's Pratapgarh

Jaipur, Sep 26 (PTI) More than 10 quintals of poppy husk worth around Rs 1.6 crore has been seized and the vehicle used for its transportation has been impounded in Rajasthan's Pratapgarh, police said on Friday.

A joint team from Dhariavad and Deogarh police stations carried out the Operation Chakravyuh and made the recovery, an official statement said.

During checking at Jawahar Nagar intersection, a suspicious loading vehicle without a number plate was intercepted by the police team. When asked to stop, the driver sped away towards Mungana Road, police said.

The police team chased the vehicle, but the driver and another occupant abandoned it on the roadside and fled into a nearby forest.

Upon inspecting the vehicle, 49 sacks filled with poppy husk, weighing more 10.73 quintals, was found in the vehicle. The estimated market value of the contraband is Rs 1.6 crore, police said.

The vehicle was impounded and the contraband was seized. A case has been registered at Dhariavad police station under relevant sections of the law.

Investigation and efforts to nab the absconding accused is underway, police added. PTI AG OZ OZ