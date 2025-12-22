Over 100 activists of farmers' outfit booked for disrupting traffic at Muzaffarnagar toll plaza in UP

Muzaffarnagar, Dec 22 (PTI) Police have booked more than 100 activists of a farmers' outfit, including a district-level leader, for allegedly disrupting traffic and damaging public property during a protest at the Jagahedi toll plaza in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, officials said on Monday.

According to Circle Officer Neeraj Singh, a case has been registered at the Titawi police station against more than 100 persons, of whom 20 have been named, in connection with the incident that took place on Sunday evening.

Those booked include Nikhil Choudhry, district president of the farmers' outfit which staged a demonstration at the toll plaza, the police said.

The accused have been booked under the provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with the provisions of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, and an investigation is underway, Singh added.

The police said hundreds of activists assembled at the Jagahedi toll plaza and staged a sit-in, alleging misbehaviour by toll plaza employees with farmers. During the protest, traffic on the highway was disrupted, they said.

The protesters later submitted a 13-point memorandum to the district administration, seeking action over their grievances, officials said. PTI COR KIS MNK MNK