Over 100 artists to participate in festival showcasing West Bengal's heritage

Kolkata, Nov 4 (PTI) Over 100 artists will participate in art festival Bengal Biennale that will start later this month in Santiniketan.

As part of the festival, art exhibitions, musical performances, theatrical performances and workshops, showcasing the state's multicultural heritage through diverse style, theme and form will be held, the organisers said in a statement on Monday.

While the art show in Santiniketan will be held from November 29 to December 22, the Kolkata leg of the festival will take place from December 6 to January 5.

Among the advisors of the festival are writer Amitav Ghosh, painter Jogen Chowdhury and historian-academic Sugata Bose.

"The Bengal Biennale is collaborating with around 20 established and burgeoning art institutes in Santiniketan and Kolkata to create a platform, engaging over 100 artists, performers, scholars, curators and other cultural practitioners in a dialogue with the public," the statement said. PTI SUS SOM