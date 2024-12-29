Over 100 booked for attack on Hindu activists protesting against poor condition of cow shelter

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Dec 29 (PTI) More than 100 people, including a village, have been booked for an alleged attack on Hindu activists who were protesting against the neglect and poor condition of a cow shelter in the village, police said on Sunday.

Advertisment

Station House Officer (SHO) Jasvir Singh said that a case has been registered against village head of Badhai Kala, Dharmendra, and over other 100 others. He said the FIR has been lodged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 191 (rioting), 190 (member of unlawful assembly), 131 (assault or criminal force), 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 352 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace).

Charges have also been invoked from the provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and the SC-ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, he added.

According to a complaint filed by Bajrang Dal leader Pankaj Deep a group of Hindu activists visited the cow shelter on December 24 to protest against its alleged neglect and poor condition.

Advertisment

The complaint alleges that over 100 people, led by village head Dharmendra, attacked the activists and injured them during the incident, it said.

Further investigation is underway, the SHO said. PTI COR KIS OZ OZ