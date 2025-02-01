Over 100 bureaucrats reshuffled in Rajasthan; Jaipur, Kota get new divisional commissioners

Jaipur, Feb 1 (PTI) The Rajasthan government has transferred 53 officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), 24 of the Indian Police Service (IPS) and 34 of the Indian Forest Service (IFoS) cadre.

Along with them, 113 officers of Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) have also been transferred.

The orders were issued by the Department of Personnel late Friday night.

According to the order, new divisional commissioners have been appointed in Jaipur, Kota, Bikaner, and Udaipur. Many officers awaiting posting have been given postings.

Senior IAS officer Ashutosh Pednekar has been removed from the post of Rural Development Secretary and appointed the Administrative Secretary in the Tribal Area Development Department.

Bhanu Prakash, who earlier held this post, has been appointed Secretary (Higher Technical Education).

IAS Dr Ravikumar has been appointed Divisional Commissioner of Bikaner. IAS Poonam, Rajendra Singh, and Pragya Kevalaramani were appointed DCs of Jaipur, Kota, and Udaipur.

Awadhesh Meena has been appointed the District Collector of Salumbhar, Namit Mehta the District Collector of Udaipur and Jasmeet Singh the District Collector of Bhilwara. PTI AG VN VN