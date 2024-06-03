Over 100 cases of MCC violation registered in Jharkhand

Ranchi, Jun 3 (PTI) An FIR for urging guests to vote in favour of the BJP in the invitation cards for a house-warming ceremony was among over 100 cases of Model Code of Conduct violation registered in Jharkhand, a senior official said on Monday.

Lok Sabha polls for 14 seats were conducted in four phases in Jharkhand between May 13 and June 1.

“As many as 101 cases of MCC violation were registered from across Jharkhand from March 16-June 2. Out of these, FIR has been lodged in 98 cases,” the senior election official told PTI.

Among the cases, an FIR was lodged against a person in Jharkhand’s Ramgarh district for inviting guests for a house-warming ceremony, with invitation cards making an appeal to vote for the BJP.

An FIR for MCC violation was also registered against BJP candidate from Dhanbad Lok Sabha seat Dulu Mahto for holding an election rally on April 15 without obtaining prior permission from the concerned authority.

A “record” seizure of cash, liquor and drugs worth over Rs 139.3 crore was made from Jharkhand in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections, the official said.

The recovery includes a cash haul of around Rs 37.68 crore made by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) during raids at several locations, including the premises of a domestic help of a secretary of Jharkhand minister Alamgir Alam last month, he said.

“A staggering Rs 139.3 crore in cash, drugs, liquor and other items were seized in Jharkhand since the announcement of the Model Code of Conduct for the Lok Sabha polls,” according to a statement issued by the Election Commission.

In 2019, the cash recovery amount was Rs 5 crore. PTI SAN RBT