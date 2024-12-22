Over 100 children part of school tour left stranded after dark in dense UP forest

Bahraich (UP), Dec 22 (PTI) Over 100 students and school staff accompanying them were left stranded for hours in the evening in the dense Katarniaghat forests here in Uttar Pradesh while returning from an educational tour, officials said on Sunday.

The children, aged 14 to 18, were forced to endure harsh cold during their stay under the open sky without food, water or appropriate clothing for the chilly temperatures after school authorities defied warnings by locals to halt their journey at a safe place, they said.

There were 155 people in total, 130 of them children, they added.

According to the district administration, the group from Gonda district had been on an educational tour organised by the New Standard Training Institute in Dhanepur.

According to local social worker Jang Hindustani, the group first attempted to cross the Rupaidiha border to Nepal but was stopped because of border regulations. After being denied entry into Nepal, the managers redirected the buses towards the Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary, known for its dense forests and dangerous wildlife, including leopards, tigers, and elephants.

The buses traversed five forest checkpoints before reaching Amba village, deep inside the sanctuary.

Despite warnings from locals and authorities, the school staff insisted on continuing the journey, he said. Around 5 pm, the buses attempted to head towards Nepal again, but they were stopped from proceeding once more.

The managers then decided to have the children sit in the open at Bichhiya railway station, located in the heart of the dense forest. With temperatures dropping, the children huddled together to shield themselves from the cold.

After receiving information about the stranded students, District Magistrate Monika Rani ordered action. Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Sanjay Kumar, police and forest department officials, arrived at the site to provide food, set up bonfires, and ensure the safety of the children and staff, he said.

SDM Sanjay Kumar confirmed that food was arranged for everyone, and strict instructions were issued to prevent such incidents in the future. The children and staff were safely escorted back to Gonda around midnight, bringing an end to their ordeal. PTI COR CDN SKY SKY