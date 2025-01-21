Over 100 devotees saved after heart attacks at Maha Kumbh, 183 critical patients got ICU care

Mahakumbh Nagar (UP), Jan 21 (PTI) Over 100 devotees who suffered heart attacks at Maha Kumbh have been saved while 183 critical patients have received ICU care and 580 minor surgeries have been successfully performed, officials said.

Advertisment

Additionally, 1,70,727 blood tests have been conducted and 1,00,998 people have availed OPD services so far, they said.

Equipped with state-of-the-art technology, the Central Hospital at the Maha Kumbh is providing world-class medical care to ensure the safety and well-being of millions of devotees, they said.

Dr. Gaurav Dubey, Nodal Officer of the Maha Kumbh Medical Establishment, said devotees from across India and abroad are receiving exceptional healthcare in Mahakumbh Nagar.

Advertisment

Highlighting recent cases, he said, "Two devotees from Madhya Pradesh experienced chest pain and were successfully treated at Central Hospital. Both were admitted to the ICU, underwent examinations and received prompt treatment. Now they are fully healthy." Dr. Dubey said ECGs were conducted on both patients, leading to effective treatment and recovery.

Among other cases, 105-year-old Baba Ram Jane Das from Hanumanganj in Phulpur sought treatment at Central Hospital for stomach pain, he said.

Praising the advanced medical facilities, Dr. Dubey thanked the state government for ensuring such excellent healthcare at the Maha Kumbh.

Advertisment

A dedicated team of specialist doctors including experts in general medicine, dental surgery, orthopaedics, gynaecology, pediatrics and child care, is providing healthcare services at the Central Hospital.

The hospital is equipped with a 10-bed ICU for critical cases. Additionally, AI-based cameras are being utilised to monitor patients, ensuring advanced and efficient care. PTI ABN ABN KSS KSS