Over 100 get burn wounds on Diwali night in Jaipur

Jaipur, Oct 21 (PTI) More than 100 people were brought to hospitals with burn injuries on Diwali in the state capital, police said on Tuesday.

Ninety-nine cases of cracker-related burns were reported from the emergency ward of the state-run SMS hospital. Of these, 20 were admitted, an official of the hospital said.

A few cases of normal injuries were reported to the trauma centre of the hospital by Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, around a dozen instances of fire were reported from across the city.

Barring a blaze in a shop near Chogan Stadium, all instances were minor.

Two cars caught fire on the night of Diwali.

A police officer said no major incident occurred during the festival.

Security arrangements were in place, police checked vehicles till late in the night to prevent rash driving and hooliganism, the officer said. PTI SDA VN VN