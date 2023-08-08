Over 100 hectares of forest land diverted for development work in Delhi in 15 years: Govt data

New Delhi: The central government approved diversion of 103.79 hectares of forest land in Delhi in the last 15 years for developmental projects, including building roads and laying transmission lines, under the Forest Conservation Act 1980, according to government data.

Advertisment

The data shows 63.30 hectares of forest land in the city was diverted in 2022-23 and 21.75 hectares in 2021-22.

Also, 384.38 hectares or 3.84 sq km of forest land in the capital is under encroachment.

Delhi has 195 sq km of forest cover which is 13.15 percent of its total geographical area of 1,483 sq km. Of the total forest cover in Delhi, only 103 sq km is notified or marked in government records, according to the India State of Forest Report 2021.

Advertisment

According to data submitted to the Delhi High Court in May last year, the city government allowed felling and transplantation of at least 77,000 trees or three trees every hour for developmental work in the capital in the preceding three years under the Delhi Preservation of Trees Act (DPTA).

The forest department's data also showed that only one-third of the trees transplanted during the period have survived.

The Forest (Conservation) Act (FCA) 1980, a crucial law to conserve forests and biodiversity in India, requires obtaining prior approval from the central government for any project or activity that involves clearing forest land.

The Act helps in striking a balance between development and environmental protection by ensuring sustainable use of forest resources.

The Delhi Preservation of Trees Act (DPTA) is a legislation enacted by the city government to regulate and control the felling of trees in the capital. It requires obtaining prior permission from the tree officer.