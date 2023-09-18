Over 100 ill after eating 'prasad' in Assam

North Lakhimpur (Assam), Sep 18 (PTI) Over 100 people have fallen ill due to food poisoning after consuming 'prasad' in Lakhimpur district of Assam, officials said on Monday.

According to senior officials, the incident took place at No. 1 Thekeraguri in Dhakuakhana on Saturday night and people started complaining of uneasiness from Sunday afternoon.

"They consumed prasad at a namghar (a place of worship for Vaishnavite followers) after a programme, following which they complained of loose motion, vomiting and stomach ache," a health department official said.

A total of 110 people fell ill and they have been treated at the local civil hospital at Dhakuakhana, while one has been referred to Lakhimpur Medical College and Hospital for advanced care, he added. PTI TR COR TR MNB