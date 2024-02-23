Over 100 kg charas worth Rs 75 crore seized at India-Nepal border, 7 arrested

Maharajganj (UP) Feb 23 (PTI) Five women and two men were arrested in two separate incidents near the India-Nepal border in this Uttar Pradesh district and 110 kilograms of charas worth around Rs 75 crore in the international market seized from them, police said on Friday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Soumendra Meena said the drug seizures took place in the Sonauli area on Thursday.

He said Bihar residents Navi Hasan Mian, Guddu Yadav, Rani Devi and Seema Devi were arrested after 71 kilograms of charas was found in their car during a routine check near the border.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Meena said.

He added that a few hours later, police arrested three Nepalese women at the same border with 39 kgs of charas. The women were on their way to Delhi, police said. PTI COR CDN HIG IJT