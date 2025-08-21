Over 100 kg of ganja, weapons seized in Telangana; 3 including gangster from Kerala held

Hyderabad, Aug 21 (PTI) A gangster from Kerala was among three persons arrested on Thursday for allegedly transporting 106 kg of ganja worth Rs 53 lakh and weapons during a vehicle check by the Excise Enforcement Team in Bhadradri Kothagudem district of Telangana.

As per the directions given by Prohibition and Excise Department Enforcement Director Shahnawaz Qasim to conduct raids with special focus on ganja, the Enforcement Team conducted vehicle checks at Palvancha and stopped a vehicle and detected ganja and weapons from it, an official release said.

It was for the first time that a pistol and other weapons were seized by the Team, the release said.

During the investigation, it was revealed that ganja was bought from Odisha by the accused and was being transported to Kochi, Kerala via different districts of Telangana and Chennai.

Investigation further revealed that the gangster in Kerala along with other accused, had purchased the weapons in Madhya Pradesh.

The team seized 106 kgs of ganja, one pistol, five revolvers, 40 bullets, and 12 empty magazines.

A case was registered against four persons and three accused were arrested, while another accused from Tamil Nadu, who is said to have a long criminal record, absconded, the release said.

The gangster has over 100 cases against him. Recently, after serving an 8-year sentence, he came out and once again indulged in crimes, it said. The second accused, from Tamil Nadu, is into ganja business while the third accused is a driver.

Further probe is on. PTI VVK VVK KH