Over 100 kg of poppy husks seized in Jharkhand's Hazaribag, truck driver arrested

Hazaribag/ Chatra, Nov 4 (PTI) Over 100 kg of poppy husks were seized from Jharkhand's Hazaribag district on Tuesday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, police started a vehicle checking drive at Charhi Chowk in the morning. When a truck was signalled to stop, it sped away, Bishnugarh's SDPO BN Prasad said.

"The truck was chased and intercepted after a while. The driver was subsequently arrested," he said.

A total of 101.4 kg of poppy husk, worth around Rs 25 lakh, was seized from the vehicle, he added.

In another operation in Chatra district, 2.8 kg of opium worth around Rs 13 lakh was seized.

On the basis of intelligence inputs that opium was being smuggled to Delhi through Jharkhand, a police team started a vehicle check drive at Gosaidih, which is adjacent to the state's border with Bihar, SP Sumit Kumar Agarwal said.

"Five individuals riding on two motorcycles were intercepted, and 2.8 kg of illegal opium was recovered. All five persons were arrested," he said.