Over 100 Nigerians detained for document verification in Palghar, cocaine seized

Palghar (Maharashtra), Feb 4 (PTI) In a crackdown against foreigners living illegally in the district, police on Wednesday detained 109 Nigerian nationals for verification of documents in Nalasopara East area and seized about 2 kg of cocaine during the searches, an official said.

So far, none of them has produced valid travel and residential documents, she said.

Teams of Mira-Bhayandar Vasai-Virar (MBVV) Police launched a combing operation at 6 in the morning, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Poornima Chowgule-Shringi.

"In one place, we seized 2 kg of cocaine from a person, and an offence is being registered," she said.

Foreign nationals including those from Nigeria, Uganda and Ghana living in Nalasopara, Achole and Tulinj have been repeatedly found to be involved in drug peddling, said the official.

"These foreign nationals have been continuously involved in drug peddling, and recently it also came to light that they have set up illegal shops. The Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation also had information about these activities. Hence, we initiated a coordinated action against drugs and illegal establishments," Chowgule-Shringi said.

Police gave the detained persons the opportunity to produce their travel and residential documents, she said, adding, "So far, not a single person has been able to show valid documents....Those who can produce legal documents will be allowed to stay, while those who fail to do so will face further legal action, including repatriation," the DCP said.

Foreign nationals prefer these areas due to low rents, she added.