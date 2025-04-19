Over 100 persons fall ill after eating food at marriage function in Mandsaur; 45 receiving treatment

Mandsaur, Apr 19 (PTI) More than 100 persons fell ill reportedly after having 'rasmalai', a milk-based dessert, at a marriage function in Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Saturday.

The function was held in Fatehgarh, 12 kilometres from the district headquarters, on Thursday, after which some 100 persons started complaining of colic, vomiting and loose motions the following day, Sub Divisional Magistrate Shivlal Shakya said.

A total of 45 persons are currently being treated at the village's community hall for food poisoning and their condition is stable, he added.

"I met those under treatment and took stock of the situation. All health services are being provided to the affected. Several persons were allowed to leave for home after being administered medicines. The district food inspector has been directed to probe the incident and submit a report," the SDM informed.

Several of those who are undergoing treatment said they felt uneasy after eating 'rasmalai'. PTI COR LAL BNM