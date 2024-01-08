Over 100 protesters booked under new Rajasthan law for placing body of accident victim on road

Jaipur, Jan 8 (PTI) Around 100-150 people have been booked under the Rajasthan Honour of Dead Body Act 2023 for allegedly holding a protest demanding compensation for the family of a woman killed in a road accident by keeping her body on the road in Bhilwara district, police said.

Bhilwara Superintendent of Police Shyam Singh said the 57-year-old woman had died after being hit by a mini bus on Sunday. The crowd gathered at the spot blocked the road.

He said after the death of Nandu Bai aka Nandu Devi, a resident of Malikheda Mahila Ashram, the mob kept the body on the road and protested while demanding Rs 50 lakh and a government job for a dependent family member of the victim.

He said the police officers tried to convince the protesters to allow them to send the body for post-mortem, but they held a dharna by keeping the body on the road and obstructing the movement of people by blocking it and raising slogans.

The SP said a case was registered under sections of the IPC and the Rajasthan Honour of Dead Body Act, 2023 against 100-150 protesters.

He said police are examining videos and photographs of the protest to identify the accused and name them in the FIR. PTI AG CK