Over 100 seized vehicles gutted in fire at Delhi Police' Nehru Place yard

New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) Over 100 vehicles seized by the Delhi Traffic Police were gutted in a fire that broke out in a police malkhana (yard) in Delhi’s Nehru Place on Thursday afternoon, an official of the Delhi Fire Services said.

A call was received at 2.02 pm regarding the fire, he said.

"Initially we had rushed six fire tenders to the spot and it has been reported that some case properties have also been burnt,” he said.

The officer further said that more than 100 vehicles were gutted in the fire that has now been doused.

"It took more than three hours to douse the flames completely. The matter was immediately informed to the police for further investigation. Though cooling operations are underway," said the official of the DFS.

Sources said that the yard belongs to Delhi Traffic Police and officials from the traffic headquarters soon rushed to the spot to check the number of affected vehicles.

Sources in the Delhi Traffic Police said that reports indicate that a large number of two-wheelers and four-wheelers, including accidental vehicles, that were seized by the traffic police were stored in this yard.

As soon as the fire erupted, thick plumes of smoke spread across the area, visible from a distance. The blaze was so intense that it rapidly engulfed several vehicles.

The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained. PTI SSJ BM HIG