Over 100 shanties demolished in Gurugram for being constructed on government land

Gurugram, Jan 15 (PTI) The Gurugram administration demolished around 100 shanties constructed illegally on government land in the Sector 10 area here on Thursday, officials said.

The Gurugram Police, under its campaign against crime and criminals, identified over 100 shanties in the jurisdiction of Police Station Sector 10 that had illegally occupied government land behind Alpine School, they said.

Inside these shanties, illicit contraband trade was also taking place, police said.

Earlier, an alleged drug peddler, Mahendra alias Mahi, resident of Uttar Pradesh's Balia district, was arrested here and an FIR was registered at the Sector 10 police station, the spokesperson of Gurugram police said.

Based on the information received and facts collected, the shanties were demolished under the supervision of DTP Officer Mr R S Bhatt, Inspector Parveen Malik and other concerned departments.

According to the police, the entire process was completed peacefully.

Such action against criminals, land mafia and illegal encroachers will continue regularly in the future, the spokesperson said. PTI COR SHS