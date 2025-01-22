Over 100 sheep charred to death in blaze in J-K’s Samba

Samba/Jammu, Jan 22 (PTI) Over 100 sheep died after a cowshed caught fire and was gutted in the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir early Wednesday, officials said.

The fire broke out in the cowshed of Shapian, son of Jamal Din, at Rakh Barotian in the Vijaypur tehsil around 3.30 am, the officials said.

They said four fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was put off quickly.

“More than 100 sheep were burnt to death in the fire, while a few could be saved,” Station House Officer of Vijaypur Zaheer Mushtaq told PTI.

“All possible assistance will be extended to the affected family which has suffered a significant loss,” Tehsildar Sudesh Kumar said. PTI COR TAS TAS MNK MNK