Over 100 shops, stalls removed by NDMC in Sarojini Nagar market

New Delhi, May 18 (PTI) Around 150 to 200 "unauthorised" shops and stalls were removed from footpaths in the Sarojini market area, a local trader said on Sunday.

The New Delhi Municipal Council in a statement said it carried out an encroachment drive at around 11 pm on Saturday.

Ashok Randhawa, president of the Sarojini Nagar Mini Traders Association, said around 150 to 200 shops and stalls were removed from footpaths and market areas.

He also claimed that some authorised shops were damaged during the drive.

"When we came to the market, we saw that hoardings and parts of some authorised shops were also broken," Randhawa said.

The civic body said it has been regularly conducting such drives to keep urban spaces free from encroachments and ensure clear access to markets, footpaths, and other public spaces for the people. PTI SHB VN VN