Over 100 special polling stations set up for voters in Jammu LS constituency

Jammu, Apr 26 (PTI) Over 100 special polling stations were set up to cater to different categories of voters, including women and persons with disabilities, across the Jammu parliamentary constituency, which went to polls in the second phase on Friday, officials said.

The constituency registered 67.22 percent polling till 5 pm as the voters queued up outside a total of 2,416 polling stations to seal the fate of 22 candidates, including BJP’s Jugal Kishore who is eyeing a third term and his main contender from Congress Raman Bhalla.

Calling the establishment of 109 special polling stations as a “milestone initiative”, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Electoral Officer Pandurang K Pole said the unique initiative underscores the unwavering dedication of the commission towards fostering inclusivity and sustainability in the electoral process.

“The EC believes that every citizen should have equal access to exercise their democratic right and these polling stations represent a significant step towards achieving that goal,” he said.

The officials said the innovative polling stations -- women manned, youth manned, PwD manned, green polling stations, border polling stations and unique polling stations -- were designed to cater specifically to women, youth, persons with disabilities, promote eco-friendly practices and cater to voters of different kind in the region.

The polling stations were established under specific themes in all four districts of Jammu parliamentary constituency – Jammu, Samba, Reasi and Rajouri.

In Jammu district, three women manned, three PwD manned, two youth manned, four green, 50 border and three unique polling stations were established, the officials said.

Similarly, they said that three women manned, three PwD manned, three youth manned, three green, 12 border and two unique polling stations were established for ease of the voters in Samba.

Likewise, three women manned, three PwD manned, three youth manned, four green and one unique polling station were set up in Reasi district, the officials said.

In Sunderbani-Kalakote segment of Rajouri district, one women manned, one PWD manned, one youth manned and one green polling station were established.

The newly established polling stations aim to revolutionize the electoral process by ensuring accessibility and representation for all segments of they society, they said.

With a special focus on women, youth and PWD, the officials said that these stations had been equipped with amenities tailored to meet their unique needs, fostering an environment conducive to active participation in the democratic process.

Furthermore, the Election Commission’s commitment towards environmental sustainability is showcased through the implementation of green practices at these polling stations, they said.

Every aspect is meticulously designed to minimize environmental impact and promote a greener future, the officials said. PTI TAS AS AS