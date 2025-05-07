Over 100 suspects' houses searched in Srinagar since Pahalgam terror attack: J-K Police

Srinagar, May 7 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday carried out searches at more than 30 locations in the city here as part of a clampdown on the terror ecosystem in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack that left 26 people dead.

Since the April 22 attack, searches of residences of more than 100 terrorists, their associates, have been conducted by the Srinagar police.

A police spokesperson said police have intensified these searches with the aim to dismantle terror-supporting infrastructure in the district.

He said the searches were targeted at terrorist associates of proscribed terrorist outfits and those involved in cases under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

"Pertinently, searches of residences of more than 100 terrorist associates have been conducted till now," the spokesperson said.

On Wednesday, police raided the houses of 31 terror associates, including Amir Ahmad Gojri, a resident of Summerbugh, who was arrested by the NIA in October 2021 for allegedly providing logistical and material support to terrorists.

The searches were conducted in the presence of Executive Magistrates and independent witnesses, the spokesperson said.

The searches were carried out to seize arms, documents, and digital devices and gather intelligence to detect and deter any conspiratorial or terrorist activity, he said. PTI SSB VN VN