Over 100 terrorists including high-value targets killed in May 7 strikes: DGMO

New Delhi: Over 100 terrorists, including high-value targets such as Yusuf Azhar, Abdul Malik Rauf and Mudasir Ahmed, were eliminated during Operation Sindoor on May 7, the Indian military said on Sunday.

Nine terror targets were identified after careful deliberations and they were hit using precision weapons, Director General of Military Operations Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai said at a media briefing.

He said the Pakistan Army is reported to have lost 35 to 40 personnel between May 7 and 10 in the military offensives between the two sides.