Over 100 vegetable sheds reduced to ashes in Arunachal district

Itanagar, Dec 11 (PTI) At least 108 vegetable sheds were destroyed in a massive fire at Pasighat vegetable market in Arunachal Pradesh's East Siang district on Tuesday night, officials said.

The fire broke out around 9 pm, East Siang's disaster management officer Tsangpa Tashi said.

Preliminary estimates indicate that the total losses could be around Rs 2 crore, officials said.

Several structures, including vegetable and fruit sheds, footwear stalls, grocery shops, small hotels, and shops selling clothes and stationery, were completely gutted in the blaze.

Tashi, quoting an eyewitness, suggested that the fire might have been caused by a short-circuit, although no casualties have been reported.

Fire tenders from Pasighat fire station and the nearby airport rushed to the site and prevented the blaze from spreading further, officials said.

On Wednesday, a team led by extra assistant commissioner Olak Apang visited the spot to assess the damage. PTI CORR MNB