Over 100 women bikers participate in motorcycle rally in Delhi on Women's Day

Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) More than 100 women bikers participated in a motorcycle rally on Saturday, starting from Park Hospital in Gurgaon and culminating at Park Plaza in Connaught Place on the occasion of Women's Day.

The event was organised by Park Group of Hospitals to encourage women to take control of their health and work.

Elaborating further on the event, which aimed to bring together female riders in the city, Dr (Maj) Nitika Poonia, Chief Operating Officer of Park Hospital, said, "Park Group of Hospitals organised this all-women bike rally to spread awareness about women’s health and promote women's empowerment. Women are bringing about multifold changes in society. The mindset that women can't ride a bike is now a thing of the past. We are happy to contribute towards the Inclusive India Mission." As part of this training initiative, expert bikers will teach women how to ride bikes so they can make their way to jobs and earn salaries. The women’s biking team aims to train more than 1,000 women to ride bikes and become employed, as there is a rush to hire women riders by companies such as Zomato, Swiggy, Ecom Express and others, said Amit Saini, the head of the biker group.

The rally symbolised women's empowerment and highlighted the importance of education and equality for girls.

Women from different walks of life enthusiastically participated, showcasing their strength and determination.

Saini added, "Through our ride, we celebrate the resilience of women and call for collective efforts to ensure that every girl has the opportunity to thrive and succeed. We aim to train more than 1,000 women to learn how to ride bikes, enabling their growth and success."