Over 100 women gather at Gorakhnath Temple hearing rumour on loan waiver scheme

Gorakhpur (UP), Oct 15 (PTI) Over a hundred women gathered at the Gorakhnath Temple here on Tuesday hearing a rumour that their loans would be waived off by submitting a form, and left the area only after police intervention.

District Magistrate Krishna Karunesh confirmed that no such loan waiver scheme was in place. She warned that those responsible for spreading such misinformation would face strict action.

According to the women, a rumour had spread in their villages that by submitting a form at the temple, their loans ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 30,000 would be waived off.

Over 100 women who had taken loans through self-help groups (SHGs) from microfinance companies came from various areas, including Campierganj, Bhathat, Sant Kabir Nagar, and Maharajganj reached the temple hearing the rumour.

As the women kept gathering, police officials repeatedly made announcements over loudspeakers, stating that no such loan waiver had been declared and the information they had received was merely a rumour.

Gorakhnath Circle Officer Ravi Kumar Singh said some miscreants had spread false information, leading to the confusion.

"We spoke with officials from the finance company, only after which the women agreed to leave." Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is also the Gorakshpeethadishwar (head of the Goraknath temple).