Over 100 youth identified by TN police for de-radicalisation programme: TN govt

Chennai, Apr 28 (PTI) Over 100 youth having radical ideology and leaning towards banned international terror organisations including the ISIS have been identified by the state police and subjected to a de-radicalisation programme, the Tamil Nadu government said on Monday.

They were identified by the Special Intelligence Units (SIUs), the policy note on Home Department for 2025-26 tabled in the Assembly by Chief Minister M K Stalin said.

"Efforts were taken in identifying many youth having radical ideology and leaning towards certain international terrorist organizations, like ISIS, Al Qaeda etc. In order to de-radicalize and induct them into main stream of society, services of religious scholars, psychiatrists have been utilized. So far, 101 radicalized youth irrespective of religions, were subject to de-radicalization programme which includes 19 persons during 2024," it said.

Further, the police thwarted the attempts of 'some persons' supporting the banned Hizb-ut-Tahir (HUT) in the state, following an intelligence report, and arrested them under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

Owing to the timely sharing of intelligence on communally sensitive issues related to disputes over places of worship, graveyards etc., to officials in the districts and cities concerned, communal disturbances or clashes were thwarted.

During 2024, legal action was taken against 48 persons for posting communally provocative posts on social media.

About 52 cases were registered against 93 Bangladesh nationals on charges of illegally entering Tamil Nadu, the note stated.

"Tamil Nadu has remained free from significant communal or caste-related violence, reinforcing a stable and secure social environment. Law and order has remained stable throughout the year, with no major communal or caste-related conflicts," it noted.

Proactive measures, intelligence inputs, and strategic actions against anti-social elements have contributed to maintaining peace. The state continued to be a "Garden of peace" throughout the year.

CM Stalin holds the Home portfolio.

Sustained crime prevention efforts led to a significant reduction in reported crimes last year. The detection and recovery rates stood at 87 per cent and 72 per cent, respectively. About 53 grave crime cases were reported in 2024, compared to 105 in 2023, marking a sharp decline. Out of these, 51 cases were successfully detected. Totally 92 crime cases ended in conviction.

As part of the "Drug-Free Tamil Nadu" initiative, the police seized 19,066 kg of banned tobacco products in 852 cases during 2024–2025, the government said.

About 433 cyber crime cases were registered in 2024, and Rs 8.25 crore in fraudulent transactions were frozen. Rs 2.25 crore was successfully refunded to victims. Three cyber criminals were detained under the Tamil Nadu Act XIV of 1982.

The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), formed in 2024 with headquarters in Chennai, apprehended 59 illegally staying Bangladeshis in Coimbatore in January this year. The ATS conducted a de-radicalisation programme for 13 individuals in October last to prevent extremist tendencies, and promote social harmony.

Last year, the victims of cyber frauds reported a loss of Rs 1,674 crore, out of which Rs 772 crore was frozen, and approximately Rs 83.34 crore was returned to the victims, which is a significant increase from Rs 24 crore that was returned to victims in 2023.

Apart from arresting 861 persons, the Cyber Crime Wing police blocked 20,453 SIM cards involved in fraudulent activities. Additionally, steps were taken to block various illegal and fraudulent online platforms, 52 websites, 274 YouTube videos, 837 Facebook pages/profiles, 608 Instagram pages, 55 Twitter (X) handles, and 3 fraudulent loan applications on the Google Play Store.

Five gambling websites were removed on a request from the Tamil Nadu Online Gaming Authority.

"Operation Thirai Neekku", a statewide storming operation conducted in December 2024 led to mass arrests of cyber criminals across Tamil Nadu. During the three-day operation, 76 accused involved in 135 cases/FIRs were arrested and remanded by Cyber Crime Police Stations (CCPSs) across the state.

Through the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal, a total of 66,217 IMEIs were blocked, 48,031 mobile phones were traced, and 16,317 mobile phones were recovered, the note said. PTI JSP SA